Man in custody after wife found injured, infant child dead

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — Deputies in Virginia say a man was taken into custody a day after his wife was found critically injured and her infant child dead. The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release 60-year-old Dennis Chambers was discovered in New Kent County on Wednesday. Authorities did not say whether Chambers has been charged with a crime. Deputies say they discovered the woman and her child on Tuesday in Gloucester County. The sheriff’s office says the cause of the girl’s death and the woman’s injuries are still under investigation. It was not immediately clear if Chambers had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

