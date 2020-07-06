Police: Man shot 2 weeks ago inside Virginia mall has died

Police said Kimani O. Donovan, the man shot two weeks ago inside the food court of a central Virginia mall, died Sunday.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say the man shot two weeks ago inside the food court of a central Virginia mall has died. The Chesterfield County Police Department announced on Monday that Kimani O. Donovan died on Sunday. Officers had responded June 23 to the shooting at Chesterfield Towne Center. The shooting suspect was arrested hours later. Police says William Ezell Taylor Jr. of Petersburg was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and is in jail without bond. It’s unclear if he’ll face additional charges. Police are still investigating what happened.

