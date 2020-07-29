CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Ocean City requires face masks on boardwalk | Montgomery Co. concerned about large gatherings | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Virginia News » Police: Baby died after…

Police: Baby died after being left alone in vehicle

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 8:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Authorities in the Virginia city of Chesapeake say that a baby girl has died after being left alone in an unoccupied vehicle.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the infant had been in the car for several hours on Tuesday.

The Chesapeake Police Department said officers responded to the report of an unattended child in a vehicle about 12:38 p.m.

First responders rendered aid and rushed the 8-month-old to a local hospital. But she was pronounced dead.

Temperatures were in the high 90s on Tuesday, while heat index values climbed to near 110 degrees.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Virginia News

Tags:

virginia

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up