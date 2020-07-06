Police: 2 dead, 1 arrested, following road-rage incident

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — Police in Virginia say that two men have been killed in an apparent road-rage incident in…

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — Police in Virginia say that two men have been killed in an apparent road-rage incident in Spotsylvania County. The Washington Post reports that the men were fatally shot on July 4th and that an arrest has been made.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were brothers in their late 30s and that the shootings appear ”to be related to a road rage incident.”

The sheriff’s office said that Danny Lee Huffman was “charged preliminarily” with two counts of malicious wounding and related charges.

It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.

The sheriff’s office said the victims didn’t know Huffman, and that exactly what happened remained unclear.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.