Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting by Virginia McDonald’s

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say one man was fatally shot and four others were wounded during a shooting near a McDonald’s in Richmond.

Richmond police told news outlets officers responding to a call about a fight found the victims by the fast-food establishment Monday evening.

WTVR-TV reports four of the men were found in the McDonald’s parking lot, and the fifth victim was discovered by another shopping center nearby.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the four others were transported to a hospital.

Police told WWBT-TV three of the victims are in critical condition and the fourth is in stable condition.

Authorities have not released their identity.

