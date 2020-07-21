CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Trump gives coronavirus response update | Local coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Police: 1 dead, 4…

Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting by Virginia McDonald’s

The Associated Press

July 21, 2020, 7:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say one man was fatally shot and four others were wounded during a shooting near a McDonald’s in Richmond.

Richmond police told news outlets officers responding to a call about a fight found the victims by the fast-food establishment Monday evening.

WTVR-TV reports four of the men were found in the McDonald’s parking lot, and the fifth victim was discovered by another shopping center nearby.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the four others were transported to a hospital.

Police told WWBT-TV three of the victims are in critical condition and the fourth is in stable condition.

Authorities have not released their identity.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

richmond

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up