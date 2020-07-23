Police: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after Virginia shooting

One person has died and three others have been hospitalized due to a Thursday morning shooting in Virginia.

FAIRFIELD, Va. (AP) — One person has died and three others have been hospitalized due to a Thursday morning shooting in Virginia.

Henrico County police told news outlets officers responding to the scene of the shooting in Fairfield found four people suffering from gunshot wounds early Thursday.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the three other victims were taken to the hospital. Authorities have not released additional information about the shooting.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.