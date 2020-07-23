CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Police: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after Virginia shooting

The Associated Press

July 23, 2020, 10:10 AM

FAIRFIELD, Va. (AP) — One person has died and three others have been hospitalized due to a Thursday morning shooting in Virginia.

Henrico County police told news outlets officers responding to the scene of the shooting in Fairfield found four people suffering from gunshot wounds early Thursday.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the three other victims were taken to the hospital. Authorities have not released additional information about the shooting.

