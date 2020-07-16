Plaintiffs move to dismiss 1 lawsuit over Lee statue removal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A court hearing in a lawsuit over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans to remove a statue…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A court hearing in a lawsuit over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee has been canceled at the last minute after the plaintiffs moved to drop the case.

That’s according to a statement from Attorney Gen. Mark Herring’s office.

The development came in a lawsuit filed by several property owners along Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue, where the Lee statue is situated on a parcel of state-owned land.

In a separate case over the statue, a judge who previously issued an injunction barring its removal recused himself.

