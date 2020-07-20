Officials: Virginia man cited for having gun in carry-on bag

Authorities say a Virginia man has been citied for weapons charges after officials found a gun and a magazine with 12 bullets inside his carry-on bag at an airport security checkpoint.

The Transportation Security Administration said in a news release an officer spotted the man’s weapon last week at Richmond International Airport. Officials then notified airport police, who confiscated the gun from the man.

An agency official said the agency is seeing an uptick in the number of guns that passengers are bringing to the checkpoint. The release says passengers can travel with firearms if it’s unloaded, placed in a checked baggage and packed in a hard-sided case separately from the bullets.

