Officials: 2 hospitalized after fire in Virginia jail

COURTLAND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say two people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a fire at a Virginia…

COURTLAND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say two people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a fire at a Virginia jail.

WAVY-TV reports the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to battle the blaze at Southampton County Jail Sunday night after an inmate notified officials about the fire.

WVEC-TV reports the blaze was put out within an hour. Officials say multiple people were triaged at the scene, leading to the two to be sent to a hospital.

Authorities did not reveal the identity of those hospitalized. Officials say the cause of the fire is not known.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.