CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | 'No return to normal,' WHO warns | DC heightens testing efforts
Home » Virginia News » Officials: 2 hospitalized after…

Officials: 2 hospitalized after fire in Virginia jail

The Associated Press

July 13, 2020, 7:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COURTLAND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say two people were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a fire at a Virginia jail.

WAVY-TV reports the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to battle the blaze at Southampton County Jail Sunday night after an inmate notified officials about the fire.

WVEC-TV reports the blaze was put out within an hour. Officials say multiple people were triaged at the scene, leading to the two to be sent to a hospital.

Authorities did not reveal the identity of those hospitalized. Officials say the cause of the fire is not known.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up