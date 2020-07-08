Official: Inmate at Virginia jail pepper sprays two guards

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities say an inmate at a Virginia jail pepper sprayed two guards after inmates in a lockdown…

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities say an inmate at a Virginia jail pepper sprayed two guards after inmates in a lockdown unit flooded their cells and the man was removed from his cell to shower.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Col. Christopher Walz, interim superintendent at Hampton Roads Regional Jail, said the two guards fell down in the incident, with one hurting a knee and the other suffering a cut on their cheek.

Walz says the injuries were minor, and added that no charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

He says an investigation is continuing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.