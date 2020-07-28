CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Russian disinformation on spread of virus, US officials say | Fairfax Co. union requests virtual option for all staff | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Man says he tipped over Lee monument to prevent civil strife

The Associated Press

July 28, 2020, 8:48 AM

ROANOKE, Va. — A 70-year-old man says he tipped over a Robert E. Lee monument in Roanoke, Virginia, in effort to prevent civil strife.

William Clay Foreman told The Roanoke Times on Monday that he feared emotions would intensify around the monument and that the monument’s defenders and detractors would clash. Foreman was charged last week with one count of felony property damage.

He was released by police and his case is pending.

The monument to the Confederate general is a stone spire in a park. The Lee monument was already set for removal after the Roanoke City Council voted to start the process to take it down.

That process was expected to take at least two months.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

