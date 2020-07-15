CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How learning for PGCPS students will look this fall | Va. adopts COVID-19 worker safety rules | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Virginia News » Liberty University sues New…

Liberty University sues New York Times over COVID-19 stories

The Associated Press

July 15, 2020, 7:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty University has filed a lawsuit against The New York Times and one of its reporters, saying the newspaper intentionally misrepresented the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Virginia college campus.

The complaint filed Wednesday said the Times, reporter Elizabeth Williamson and a photographer said the school suffered a COVID-19 outbreak when it reopened after spring break and that nearly a dozen students were sick with the virus.

The school said the facts were just the opposite because they were told there were no known cases of COVID-19 at Liberty.

A spokeswoman for the Times didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up