Liberty University sues New York Times over COVID-19 stories

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty University has filed a lawsuit against The New York Times and one of its reporters, saying the newspaper intentionally misrepresented the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Virginia college campus.

The complaint filed Wednesday said the Times, reporter Elizabeth Williamson and a photographer said the school suffered a COVID-19 outbreak when it reopened after spring break and that nearly a dozen students were sick with the virus.

The school said the facts were just the opposite because they were told there were no known cases of COVID-19 at Liberty.

A spokeswoman for the Times didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

