John Cook, former Roanoke Times photographer, has died

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 9:48 AM

ROANOKE, Va. — An award-winning photographer who worked for The Roanoke Times for four decades has died.

The newspaper reports that John Cook passed away Sunday, just two days after his 84th birthday. Cook was cool under pressure and thrived on the hectic pace of the news business.

The National Press Photographers Association honored Cook for photos he took that documented a gun battle between police and a man who killed a co-worker.

Cook went onto become the paper’s director of photography and ran a staff that earned a stellar reputation. He was a native of Vinton.

He started at the paper in 1955 when rapid shutter speeds didn’t exist and single-flash bulbs were still in use.

