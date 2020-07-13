Descendant of J.E.B. Stuart wants statue at his birthplace

RICHMOND, Va. — A direct descendant of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart says he wants to bring his ancestor’s statue from…

RICHMOND, Va. — A direct descendant of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart says he wants to bring his ancestor’s statue from Richmond to the cavalryman’s birthplace in Patrick County in southwest Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Dr. James E.B. Stuart V, a Richmond orthopedic surgeon, formally asked Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and the City Council on Monday to allow the transfer of the statue to the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust Inc.

The trust is a 29-year-old nonprofit organization that operates Laurel Hill on a portion of the farm where the Confederate grew up in Ararat near the North Carolina border.

