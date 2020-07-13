CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths begin to rise as new cases surge | Smithsonian offers virtual activities | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Del. Jay Jones announces bid for Virginia Attorney General

The Associated Press

July 13, 2020, 10:20 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Democrat is announcing his bid to be the state’s next attorney general.

Jay Jones, a state House delegate from Norfolk, made the announcement Monday in a campaign video saying it’s time for a “new generation of leadership.”

If elected next year, the 31-year-old Jones would be the first African-American to be Virginia’s attorney general.

In his announcement, Jones said his campaign is “generations in the making” and highlighted his family’s history of fighting for civil rights.

Jones lined up several endorsements for his campaign launch, including U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria and state Sen. Louise Luc.

