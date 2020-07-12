CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery County back-to-school plan blends remote learning, in-class instruction | Start of FCPS school year delayed | Trump wears mask during Walter Reed visit
Body of woman found in burning dumpster in Virginia Beach

The Associated Press

July 12, 2020, 1:15 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Virginia Beach say firefighters have found the body of a woman in a burning dumpster.

Police in a statement say officers responded to a report of a dumpster fire around 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters discovered the body after they extinguished the fire.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department and the police department’s homicide unit are jointly investigating the case.

Authorities have not provided any additional information.

