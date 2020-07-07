CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Home » Virginia News » Board allows candidates extra…

Board allows candidates extra time to get on ballot

The Associated Press

July 7, 2020, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two prominent Republican congressional candidates were given a reprieve by the Virginia State Board of Elections for not filing candidate paperwork on time.

The board voted 2 to 1 on Tuesday to extend a filing deadline for Republicans Bob Good and Nick Freitas, as well as handful of other candidates, to allow them to have their names on the ballot this fall.

Good won a GOP convention last month against incumbent U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman. Freitas is a state delegate who had to mount a pricey write-in campaign to keep his state House seat after failing to get his paperwork in on time.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up