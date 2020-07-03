3 children killed in Interstate 95 crash in Virginia

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say three children have died in a traffic accident on Interstate 95. A…

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say three children have died in a traffic accident on Interstate 95.

A news release says a southbound 2013 Honda CR-V was hit in the rear by a 2016 Dodge Ram on July 23. The patrol says the impact of the crash caused the Honda to hit the guard rail and spin out of control, and caused the Dodge Ram to lose control and overturn in the median.

According to the news release, the driver of the Honda, Shaketa Denise Williams suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Two girls aged 9 and 11 died upon impact, and a 12-year-old female was hospitalized and died two days later.

