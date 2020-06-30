Virginia seeks more fines against Mountain Valley Pipeline

Regulators in Virginia want to fine Mountain Valley Pipeline $86,000 for what they say are continued environmental violations.

The Roanoke Times reported Monday that the fine would be for alleged violations that occurred after Mountain Valley paid a $2.15 million settlement last year over similar infractions.

Construction work on the project began more than two years ago.

The digging of trenches to bury a natural gas pipeline in the mountains has caused problems with erosion.

Harmful sediment has been washed onto nearby properties and into streams and rivers. The settlement covered violations through Sept. 18, 2019.

But the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality says that more violations occurred since then and stretched into March.

