Virginia protesters call for release of police force reports

The Associated Press

June 29, 2020, 2:17 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Protesters are demanding a Virginia city’s police department release use-of-force reports from the past decade.

News outlets report that demonstrators in Norfolk are planning a sit-in set for Monday night at City Hall to protest the police department’s refusal to release the records.

The protest comes after reports by The Virginian-Pilot that the city and the Norfolk Police Department have denied information requests about the records.

A protest organizer told the newspaper that demonstrators are calling for greater transparency from the department.

Organizers said they emailed police but didn’t receive a response.

The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

