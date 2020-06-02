Virginia officers, suspect wounded in early morning shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two police officers and a suspect were shot and wounded during an early morning encounter in…

News outlets report that Richmond police said officers were responding to a report of an armed person on the city’s south side around 1:30 a.m. when gunfire erupted.

Authorities said the two officers and suspect that were wounded were all taken to a hospital.

Their conditions weren’t immediately given.

Officers also detained two other people.

A police statement said the department’s Force Investigation Team was investigating the shooting and would report its findings to the police chief and the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

