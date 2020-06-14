Virginia museums begin to reopen after coronavirus shutdowns

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Museums in Virginia have started reopening after being shuttered for three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.…

Phase 2 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plan began on June 5, allowing museums to reopen with restrictions, including the wearing of face masks inside buildings.

The Roanoke Times reports that guides at Historic Smithfield added face masks to their Colonial outfits of petticoats and caps for the reopening on Saturday.

Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation also reopened its Alexander Black House museum and art gallery Wednesday with social distancing measures in place.

But not all cultural attractions appear ready for visitors.

