Virginia judge rejects effort to block handgun-a-month law

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has rejected a challenge to the state’s one-handgun-a-month law scheduled to go into…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has rejected a challenge to the state’s one-handgun-a-month law scheduled to go into effect on July 1.

Attorney General Mark Herring’s office released a statement on Thursday which announced the decision by Goochland Circuit Court Judge Timothy K. Sanner, who said pro-gun lobbyists would not succeed in their argument to the court that the law is unconstitutional.

In the statement announcing the ruling, Herring said Virginia had a one-handgun-a-month law for nearly 20 years, and it was successful in keeping firearms out of communities and away from dangerous individuals.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.