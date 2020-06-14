Richmond probing report of police car striking protesters

No one appeared to be seriously injured after a Richmond police SUV drove slowly up on a curb and appeared to strike multiple protesters who were blocking the vehicle’s path during a demonstration Saturday night.

The newspaper said two of its reporters witnessed the incident near the Robert E. Lee statue at about 9:30 p.m.

In messages posted on Twitter early Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said police are investigating the incident, including what it called “a possible assault” on an officer who was inside the vehicle.

The department said it is also investigating reports on social media “that a person in the crowd may have been struck by the vehicle.”

