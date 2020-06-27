Richmond gets new police chief after interim chief resigns

The interim police chief in Richmond, Virginia, has resigned after 11 days on the job and a new chief has been named to fill his role.

News outlets report Interim Richmond Police Chief William Blackwell announced his resignation in an email to Richmond police officers Friday.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s office then said the mayor had appointed Deputy Chief Gerald Smith of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the department’s new police chief.

The mayor’s office said Blackwell has asked to return to his previous position as a major within the department.

