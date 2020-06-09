Richmond diocese reviews allegations against 4 ex-priests

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced it has began reviewing child sexual abuse allegations made against four former priests in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced it has began reviewing child sexual abuse allegations made against four former priests in Virginia.

A statement released Monday says an allegation has been made against Fr. William Dinga while he served at Norfolk’s Christ the King Catholic Church in 1986.

The statement says Dinga denies the accusations. The three other allegations include priests from Portsmouth, Norfolk and Fort Monroe.

The diocese says they were unable to know the three men’s response to the sexual abuse allegations.

The statement says the former priests have been prohibited from public ministry while the allegations are being investigated.

