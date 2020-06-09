Home » Virginia News » Richmond diocese reviews allegations…

Richmond diocese reviews allegations against 4 ex-priests

The Associated Press

June 9, 2020, 7:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced it has began reviewing child sexual abuse allegations made against four former priests in Virginia.

A statement released Monday says an allegation has been made against Fr. William Dinga while he served at Norfolk’s Christ the King Catholic Church in 1986.

The statement says Dinga denies the accusations. The three other allegations include priests from Portsmouth, Norfolk and Fort Monroe.

The diocese says they were unable to know the three men’s response to the sexual abuse allegations.

The statement says the former priests have been prohibited from public ministry while the allegations are being investigated.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up