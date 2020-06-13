Home » Virginia News » Regulators extend moratorium on…

Regulators extend moratorium on utility shut offs

The Associated Press

June 13, 2020, 1:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s regulators have extended a moratorium on service disconnections for utility customers through the end of August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Corporation Commission issued the order Friday continuing a ban on service cut-offs through August 31.

Utilities must offer payment plans with no late fees to customers who cannot pay bills because of the pandemic.

The commission said it hoped lawmakers, who are set to convene a special session in August, can use the additional time to come up with a “truly sustainable solution” that ensures that the costs of such moratoriums aren’t unfairly shifted to other customers.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up