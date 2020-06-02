Radford to open fall semester early, end before Thanksgiving

RADFORD, Va. — Radford University officials say the school will start the upcoming fall semester early and finish classes before…

RADFORD, Va. — Radford University officials say the school will start the upcoming fall semester early and finish classes before Thanksgiving.

The Roanoke Times reports the school announced the schedule in an email sent to the campus community.

The school previously stated it would reopen its campus in August, but the opening date has been moved up to July 27.

In addition, students will take exams and conclude the fall semester earlier. According to the email, students will begin moving into campus housing between on Aug 1, with classes beginning Aug. 12.

Instruction will end Nov. 16 and exams will be finished by Nov. 20. Commencement follows on Nov. 21-22.

