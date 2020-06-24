Police: Suspect in Virginia mall shooting arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Virginia say they have arrested the suspect in a Tuesday shooting inside…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Virginia say they have arrested the suspect in a Tuesday shooting inside a shopping mall that left one person seriously wounded.

Police in Chesterfield County on Wednesday said William Ezell Taylor Jr. has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say the 23-year-old Taylor, of Petersburg, was arrested without incident hours after the shooting in the Chesterfield Towne Center, near the state capital city of Richmond.

Authorities say the shooting was the result of a fight between two people.

The victim hospitalized with life-threaning injuries.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.