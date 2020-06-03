Police: 1 person died after kayak overturned on James River

LYNCHBURG, Va. — One person died and several others were rescued after their kayaks overturned on the James River in…

LYNCHBURG, Va. — One person died and several others were rescued after their kayaks overturned on the James River in western Virginia.

The News & Advance in Lynchburg reports that the incident happened Sunday near Balcony Falls. The area is by the western edge of Amherst and Bedford counties.

Stephen Ritchie, a conservation police officer with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, said water levels were above average.

That part of the river had become dangerous with fast rapids and exposed rock.

Ritchie said that 29-year-old Holly Padgett appears to have drowned. But he said he’s waiting for confirmation from a medical examiner. She was from Harrisonburg.

