No big-name Republicans to challenge Warner for U.S. Senate

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — For the second time in two years, no big-name Republicans in Virginia are bothering to try and win a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Once a hotly contested swing state where Senate elections were decided by small margins, Virginia has swung solidly blue in the Trump era as voters in the state’s growing suburbs reject the president’s agenda.

This Tuesday, three relatively unknown Republicans will compete in a primary election to take on incumbent U.S. Mark Warner, a Democrat who is seeking his third term in the Senate.

