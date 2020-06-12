Media group loses lawsuit seeking great access to executions

A coalition of media organizations has lost a lawsuit seeking greater access to executions in Virginia.

The media coalition sued the department of corrections last year in federal court in Richmond.

While media representatives are allowed to witness the portion of an execution in which lethal drugs are administered, a curtain blocks public view while the executioners establish intravenous lines to administer the drugs.

Media outlets said they had a First Amendment right to access the entire process, but the judge disagreed.

He noted that similar lawsuits have also been rejected in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

