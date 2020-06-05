Man sentenced to 60 years in Virginia murder-for-hire plot

A Pakastani national was sentenced to 60 years in prison in a murder-for-hire plot in which a Virginia businessman was strangled with his own shoe laces.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A Pakistani national has been sentenced to 60 years in prison in a murder-for-hire plot in which a Virginia businessman was strangled with his own shoelaces. News outlets report that 61-year-old Chaudhary Arshad Mahmood was sentenced Wednesday in Chesterfield County. He was convicted of first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder in February for the 2015 killing of Adel M. Elmadany. Prosecutors allege Mahmood paid two men from Guatemala a total of $6,000 to carry out the plot because he believed Elmadany had helped shelter his wife while the couple was divorcing. Mahmood maintained the co-defendants acted on their own.

