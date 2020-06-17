Here’s the 411: New 826 area code to overlap with 540

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Consumers in southwest Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and other parts of Virginia may soon receive a…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Consumers in southwest Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and other parts of Virginia may soon receive a new area code when they are assigned new phone numbers.

The State Corporation Commission said Wednesday a new 826 area code will be created and overlap with the existing 540 area code.

The overlapping area codes allow people with existing 540 numbers to keep them. But new numbers issued in that territory will carry the 826 code, and the overlap will require customers to dial 10 digits instead of seven.

The commission said the 540 area code will run out of numbers by 2022. All usable 540 numbers will be exhausted before 826 numbers are issued.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.