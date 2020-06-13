Home » Virginia News » Floyd's cousin implores marchers…

Floyd’s cousin implores marchers to be a force for change

The Associated Press

June 13, 2020, 8:35 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of people gathered in Richmond for Virginia’s “5,000 Man March,” a demonstration against racism that included a speech by the cousin of George Floyd.

WRIC-TV reports that Tavares Floyd, George Floyd’s cousin, spoke about many different racial inequalities that the black community faces in Virginia and throughout the nation.

Tavares Floyd asked everyone to take a deep look at themselves, and implored them to be the change they want to see.

George Floyd died last month after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes as he pleaded for air.

George Floyd

