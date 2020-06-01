Home » Virginia News » Dominion urges voluntary utility…

Dominion urges voluntary utility disconnect ban extension

The Associated Press

June 1, 2020, 6:04 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Virginia has asked state regulators to give utilities the option to suspend service disconnections for another four months due to the coronavirus pandemic. T

he state’s largest electric utility made the request Monday in a filing with the State Corporation Commission, which in March issued a 30-day suspension of electricity, gas, water and sewer utility service disconnections for nonpayment.

It later extended the moratorium through June 14.

The commission recently invited public comment on next steps, noting the importance of the issue to Virginia’s millions of utility customers.

