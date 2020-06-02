Home » Virginia News » Delaware governor pares back…

Delaware governor pares back budget proposal

The Associated Press

June 2, 2020, 5:35 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney is paring back his proposed budget for next year after his coronavirus restrictions on economic activity in Delaware led to sharp drops in revenue estimates, unprecedented unemployment filings and shuttered businesses.

Carney’s budget director told a legislative panel Tuesday that the administration plans to dip into a new reserve fund established two years ago and is no longer recommending pay raises for state employees.

The administration also is rescinding a proposal to contribute $233 million in general fund cash to Carney’s proposed capital budget for construction and road projects.

