Culpeper man killed in North Carolina helicopter crash

A man from Culpeper, Virginia hit power lines with his helicopter while in North Carolina and died in a crash.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter pilot from Virginia has died after his aircraft struck a power line and crashed in North Carolina.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the helicopter went down in a field north of Goldsboro just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

News outlets report that North Carolina Highway Patrol identified the pilot as Eugene John Kritter III of Culpeper, Virginia.

Investigators say he was the only person on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

