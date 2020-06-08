Crews inspect Richmond’s Lee statue ahead of planned removal

Crews are being dispatched to the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond to inspect and analyze the statue before its planned removal.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Crews are being dispatched to the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond to inspect and analyze the statue before its planned removal.

But state officials say the memorial will not be moved on Monday.

Virginia’s Department of General Services said it plans to remove the statue of the Confederate general as soon as possible.

But officials said it must be done safely given the memorial’s weight and height.

Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the monument’s removal last week in the wake of protests in Richmond and across the country against police brutality.

City leaders have also committed to taking down another four Confederate memorials along Richmond’s prestigious Monument Avenue.

