Boat operator dies after trying to save entangled sea turtle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a charter boat operator has died after jumping into the ocean to try and rescue a sea turtle.

Virginia Beach police said in a statement that authorities responded to a possible drowning call about 2 miles offshore on Thursday.

Investigators determined passengers were on a fishing charter boat when the operator jumped off to try and save a sea turtle that appeared to be tangled in a rope.

Police said someone onboard called 911 after the man began to struggle. Marine Patrol pulled him out of the water and he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Virginia Beach Police and the U.S. Coastguard are investigating.

