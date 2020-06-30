CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Disparities in coronavirus testing | Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air
ACLU requests Virginia police be barred from using irritants

The Associated Press

June 30, 2020, 9:27 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawyers from the Virginia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union have filed an emergency request to bar police in the state from using chemical irritants or other devices to disperse protesters.

News outlets report ACLU attorneys argued in a Richmond court Monday that police violated protesters’ constitutional rights to speech by using these devices to disperse a protest outside city hall on June 23.

On Twitter that night, Richmond police said the protests were deemed unlawful because protesters were blocking traffic and entrances to buildings.

A city attorney said barring use of such devices is an impediment to police.

