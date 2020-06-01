1 arrest after overnight protest outside Richmond police HQ

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police say one protester was arrested after an overnight demonstration outside police headquarters turned violent…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police say one protester was arrested after an overnight demonstration outside police headquarters turned violent and three officers were injured.

The confrontation began Sunday night and extended into the early morning hours Monday as hundreds of protesters gathered outside police headquarters to protest an earlier incident in which a police car struck several protesters blocking its path.

No one appeared to be injured in that incident.

n a statement released Monday afternoon, Chief William Smith said some demonstrators threw rocks and other objects at police officers.

Smith said several city vehicles were heavily damaged, several privately owned buildings in the area were vandalized and numerous dumpster fires were set.

