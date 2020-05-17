Weather draws crowds to closed Virginia Beach oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Warm weather have drawn crowds to the Virginia Beach oceanfront even though the beach is considered…

The Virginian-Pilot reports families on Saturday ordered snow cones, bought hermit crabs and crammed gift shops while bikers pedaled on the boardwalk.

Tents, umbrellas and beach blankets were set up near the water.

Under Gov. Ralph Northam’s first phase of a gradual reopening plan, retail stores are reopening with limited capacity, but indoor gyms remain closed, beaches are still off limits and restaurants cannot provide indoor dine-in service.

No restrictions have been lifted in northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack County, which were granted two-week delays after local officials said it was too early to move forward.

