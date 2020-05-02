Virginia Tech president hopes to resume on-campus classes

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The president of Virginia Tech says he is hopeful the school will be able to hold classes…

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The president of Virginia Tech says he is hopeful the school will be able to hold classes on campus this fall, but said no final decision will be made until next month.

President Tim Sands told local government leaders during a call Friday that the fall is an opportunity “to bring the campus back to life to some degree.” Sands said it is too early to predict what Tech’s fall semester would look like exactly, but he indicated the university aims to hold some in-person classes on campus.

He said administrators don’t expect things to be exactly like they were before the pandemic.

