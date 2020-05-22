Virginia man wounded in police shooting released from jail

Isaiah Swift was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond and will now recover at a family member’s home.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who was shot by police has been released from jail over concerns about his health.

Records show 23-year-old Isaiah Swift was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond and will now recover at a family member’s home. Norfolk police have said Swift was shot by an officer May 2 as the agency was attempting to serve him an arrest warrant. Police say he was armed, while Swift contends he wasn’t.

Swift’s attorney says his client spent weeks in a hospital receiving emergency surgeries and argued that jail medical staff couldn’t properly care for Swift. A circuit judge agreed that Swift was at risk and granted him bond.

