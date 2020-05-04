Virginia man wounded after exchanging gunfire with deputies

A sheriff's office in Virginia says a suspect accused of brandishing multiple weapons and shooting at cars has been hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with a deputy.

The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched to a home Sunday on a report that a man was threatening to kill family members and police.

Officials said 25-year-old Joshua Sprouse shot at passing cars before exiting the house and firing at a deputy. According to authorities, the deputy returned fire and struck Sprouse.

News outlets report the suspect was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery early Monday. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave. State Police are investigating.

