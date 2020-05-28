Virginia city changes terms of waterfront casino project

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials in a Virginia city have decided that a waterfront casino project will move forward, but will…

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials in a Virginia city have decided that a waterfront casino project will move forward, but will no longer be built on Pamunkey Indian Tribe land.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that on Tuesday, the Norfolk City Council rescinded a previous deal with the tribe that would’ve converted the planned casino site into sovereign tribal territory.

The tribe wouldn’t have had to pay taxes, but would’ve received city safety and utility services. The newspaper says the new agreement allows for Norfolk to collect tax revenue.

The tribe’s plans for the 13-acre site along the Elizabeth River include a $500 million complex with a hotel, restaurants and an entertainment venue.

