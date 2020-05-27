Virginia Beach cancels July Fourth fireworks over COVID-19

Officials in Virginia Beach have canceled July Fourth fireworks displays slated for two locations in an effort to keep residents safe and comply with orders issued amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the displays were scheduled for the Oceanfront and on Mount Trashmore Park.

The city also canceled the Mount Trashmore summer carnival set for May 29 to June 23, and the Party at the Pier planned for June 19 at Little Island Park and Fishing Pier.

In nearby Norfolk, July Fourth fireworks are still on the schedule, but a June Harborfest was cancelled and a wine festival was postponed.

