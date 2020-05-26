Virginia Beach begins ad campaign to attract summer tourists

Virginia Beach has launched an advertising campaign aimed at attracting visitors from nearby cities as officials look to restart tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach has launched an advertising campaign aimed at attracting visitors from nearby cities as officials look to restart tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WAVY-TV reported Monday that Virginia Beach’s visitors bureau was set to begin circulating a campaign to potential tourists, including those from 10 cities deemed within driving distance of the resort area.

The advertisements come as the city’s beaches were allowed to reopen Friday for sunbathing and surfing after being closed to such activities for two months.

News outlets report that on May 5, the City Council approved a $2 million transfer to an advertising fund that would help promote the city as a summer destination.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.