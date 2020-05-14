Virginia authorities investigate racist social media post

HANOVER, Va. — Authorities in Virginia are investigating a social media post that reportedly showed two white teenagers, one of…

HANOVER, Va. — Authorities in Virginia are investigating a social media post that reportedly showed two white teenagers, one of whom was holding a gun, along with a message using a racial slur and threatening black people.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the picture was posted to Snapchat and sparked outrage after being shared by community members in Hanover County.

A Hanover County Public Schools spokesman said the district reported the post to the sheriff’s office, but officials couldn’t disclose whether the teens were Hanover students.

The county supervisor said authorities identified the boys but couldn’t release the minors’ names.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say whether the boys would face charges.

